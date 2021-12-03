Reed checks in on elite 5-star cornerback

Recruiting

By December 3, 2021 3:10 pm

Clemson cornerbacks coach Mike Reed traveled to Alabama to stop by the high school of a priority target in the 2023 recruiting class.

Reed was at Glenwood School (Phenix City, Ala.) to meet with some of the school’s coaches on behalf of five-star cornerback A.J. Harris, his father, Dan, told The Clemson Insider.

Harris (6-2, 180) currently ranks as the No. 3 cornerback and No. 19 overall prospect in the 2023 class, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Harris named Clemson one of the seven finalists in his recruitment, along with Alabama, LSU, Notre Dame, North Carolina, Georgia and Ohio State. Auburn is also said to be in the mix as well.

He also announced he will be committing on Jan. 11, 2022.

Clemson extended an offer to Harris this past June when he was on campus for a visit.

“I loved the way Clemson is set up,” Harris told The Clemson Insider after the visit. “It’s a very discreet location. There’s not too much going on all-around it. I’m a homebody, I don’t really like doing too much. That’s kind of right up my alley and it’s just making sure that you get your education and playing football at a high level. That’s just something that’s big for me. I’m not really a big city type of guy. I definitely like the setup of the whole campus.”

Harris returned to Clemson in July and was in attendance for Clemson’s 30-20 win over Florida State on Saturday, Oct. 30 at Memorial Stadium, Additionally, he was a guest of the Tigers for the season-opening matchup against Georgia in Charlotte.

