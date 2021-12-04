Former Tiger leads the NFL

After entering the NFL draft with one remaining year of eligibility, there were some that questioned whether A.J. Terell should’ve returned for his senior season at Clemson.
The Atlanta Falcons drafted Terell in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft and the rest is history.
It sure looks like the former Tiger made a good decision as he leads the league in an important category for cornerbacks, according to Pro Football Focus.
A.J. Terrell has the BEST @PFF coverage grade (88.2) among all CBs‼️
RT to give @ajterrell_8 your #ProBowlVote pic.twitter.com/10UVmN3GlQ
— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) December 2, 2021