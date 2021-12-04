Former Tiger leads the NFL

Former Tiger leads the NFL

Football

Former Tiger leads the NFL

By December 4, 2021 10:39 am

By |

After entering the NFL draft with one remaining year of eligibility, there were some that questioned whether A.J. Terell should’ve returned for his senior season at Clemson.

The Atlanta Falcons drafted Terell in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft and the rest is history.

It sure looks like the former Tiger made a good decision as he leads the league in an important category for cornerbacks, according to Pro Football Focus.

, , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

reply
1hr

Clemson still has a bowl game left to play this season, but it’s never too early to look ahead. With the regular season in the books, TCI is taking some time to analyze how the Tigers performed at each (…)

reply
18hr

Amid reports Friday that Clemson athletic director Dan Radakovich may be leaving for the same post at another ACC school, TCI has gathered some intel regarding the situation. We have been able to confirm, (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home