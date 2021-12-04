Latest on Radakovich and the Miami Athletic Director Opening

Some reports continued Friday night that Dan Radakovich was leaving Clemson to become the athletic director at the University of Miami.

The Clemson Insider spoke with a number of sources Friday night and early Saturday to get the latest.

We confirmed with multiple sources that the following Tweet was not accurate.

Dan Radakovich now informing staff at Clemson that he will be departing for Miami. — Terrence Oglesby (@CoachTO22) December 4, 2021

As of early Saturday morning a deal between Radakovich and Miami was not done. Radakovich has not told his staff that he was accepting the position at Miami.

We can tell you that Radakovich was in Charlotte Friday night for the ACC dinner they have each year before the ACC Championship game.

We have been told that a decision should come in the next 24 to 48 hours by Radakovich.

If Radakovich does decide to take the job at Miami, Clemson won’t have to look far for his replacement. Deputy Director of Athletics Graham Neff has been groomed for the job for the past eight years at Clemson.

Clemson is doing what they can to keep Radakovich with the Tigers.

Radakovich came to Clemson from Georgia Tech three years after Dabo Swinney had already been hired as the Tigers’ head football coach by Radakovich’s predecessor, Terry Don Phillips. Radakovich has made a number of hires during his time at Clemson including Monte Lee for baseball. He led the upgrade to many athletic facilities at Clemson.

Radakovich received his M.B.A from the University of Miami.

Stay tuned to TCI for more on this developing story.