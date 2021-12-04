What They Are Saying: 5-star Clemson commit shines in front of Swinney

Clemson’s football coaches have hit the recruiting trail hard this week.

On Saturday, head coach Dabo Swinney and quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter were in attendance for Clemson’s five-star quarterback commit Cade Klubnik’s State Quarterfinals playoff game.

In the latest edition of “What They Are Saying,” we take a look at what’s being said on Twitter about Westlake’s (Texas) starting quarterback:

Clemson commit Cade Klubnik ready to roll. Westlake and Vandegrift meeting in the 6A D2 State Quarterfinals at DKR-TMS. pic.twitter.com/jwE89YaqQF — Jeff Barker (@JeffBarker_) December 4, 2021

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney is in Austin today to see commit Cade Klubnik. pic.twitter.com/tfpFIxOgbp — Jeff Barker (@JeffBarker_) December 4, 2021

TD Westlake! That was quick! 42-yard pass from Cade Klubnik to Jaden Greathouse sets up a 12-yd TD run from Jack Kayser. 9:55 1Q: Westlake 7, Vandegrift 0. — Thomas Jones (@ThomasJonesAAS) December 4, 2021

Westlake strikes first after a great deep pass from Cade Klubnik to Jaden Greathouse Sophomore RB Jack Kayser (@jackkayser21) slips into the end zone on this nice run the next play Chaps jump in front of Austin Vandegrift 7-0 with 9:55 left in Q1 #txhsfb #txhsfbplayoffs pic.twitter.com/xilsmnzAnk — Andrew McCulloch (@ByAndyMcCulloch) December 4, 2021

Touchdown Westlake! Cade Klubnik with a six-yard touchdown run. He's up to 46 yards on the ground and 57 through the air with Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney in the building. Westlake 21, Vandegrift 0 w/ 10:04 left in Q2. #txhsfb — Zach Smith (@ByZachSmith) December 4, 2021

Westlake senior QB Cade Klubnik (@CadeKlubnikQB) scores his first TD of the game on this scoring run on 3rd and goal Chaps boost their lead over Austin Vandegrift to 21-0 with 9:58 to go until halftime #txhsfb #txhsfbplayoffs pic.twitter.com/fGbSqFwioM — Andrew McCulloch (@ByAndyMcCulloch) December 4, 2021

Cade Klubnik scored his 32nd rushing TD of his Westlake career! The Chaps lead the Vipers 21-0 at the beginning of the 2nd quarter! #GoChaps pic.twitter.com/lOGRIqg2fd — WestlakeNation (@Westlake_Nation) December 4, 2021

Clemson QB commit Cade Klubnik (@CadeKlubnikQB) finds the end zone, right in front of his future HC Dabo Swinney. Westlake up 21-0. pic.twitter.com/8HqI1UBDkc — CJ Vogel (@CJVogel_TFB) December 4, 2021

Cade Klubnik (@CadeKlubnikQB) taking ankles on a fine Saturday morning. pic.twitter.com/D91rPGlc3R — CJ Vogel (@CJVogel_TFB) December 4, 2021

Jack Kayser with 6 first half rushing TD's and Westlake continues to steam roll anyone in their path. They beat Vandegrift 70-7 and will face Katy in the state semifinals 2pm next Saturday at McLane Stadium. @CadeKlubnikQB @jadengreat1 @jackkayser21 @Keaton_Kubecka pic.twitter.com/olTD5VMJvr — Travis Recek (@TravisRecek) December 4, 2021

Cade Klubnik’s got some good pretty damn good coaches @CadeKlubnikQB 🏈 pic.twitter.com/emPFf6dnGz — Jeff Barker (@JeffBarker_) December 4, 2021

