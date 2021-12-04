What They Are Saying: 5-star Clemson commit shines in front of Swinney

Recruiting

By December 4, 2021 6:57 pm

Clemson’s football coaches have hit the recruiting trail hard this week.

On Saturday, head coach Dabo Swinney and quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter were in attendance for Clemson’s five-star quarterback commit Cade Klubnik’s State Quarterfinals playoff game.

In the latest edition of “What They Are Saying,” we take a look at what’s being said on Twitter about Westlake’s (Texas) starting quarterback:

