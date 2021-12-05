ESPN analyst on Venables to Oklahoma talk: 'That job is scary'

During ESPN’s College Football Playoff Selection Show on Sunday, ESPN college football analyst Joey Galloway gave his reaction to the news that Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables is likely heading to Oklahoma to be the next head coach for the Sooners.

“That’s great and all, but that’s a scary job to me right now … and you’re going to the SEC,” Galloway said. “So, you’re talking about a defensive coach that has to go in and rebuild a defense – that we expected to be much better than they were this season – to do that while you’re stepping into the SEC. That job is scary. Out of all the jobs that have been open, all the moves we’ve seen, that would make me the most nervous.”

