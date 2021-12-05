Swinney asked if he had contact with Oklahoma about head coaching job

During the Cheez-It Bowl Selection Sunday Press Conference, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was asked about the recent reports that he might be interested in the Oklahoma head coaching job.

Swinney was asked if he has had any contact with Oklahoma.

“No. I’ve had no contact with Oklahoma, from my standpoint,” Swinney said. “Not mine. I’ve talked to Oklahoma, but not for me.”

