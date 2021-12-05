Venables comments for the first time as Oklahoma's new coach

As The Clemson Insider previously confirmed Sunday, former Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables is taking his first head coaching job at the University of Oklahoma. OU has since made Venables’ hire official.

In a release, Venables made his first comments as the Sooners’ 23rd head coach.

“This is an incredibly special opportunity,” Venables said in a statement. “(My wife) Julie and I and our family are extremely grateful for the belief in us — and certainly in me — to be the next head coach at Oklahoma, one of the winningest and most tradition-rich programs in college football history. Our memories from Norman, where all four of our children were born, have been nothing but great. We’re looking forward to making another decade-plus of incredible memories as we transition to a new era of Oklahoma football, especially with the opportunity and the challenge to join the SEC, the premier conference in all of college football.

“(OU athletic director) Joe Castiglione, President (Joseph) Harroz and the Board of Regents have given us incredible support that equals the best of the best in our sport. There’s no question we are equipped to compete at the very highest level and attract the best players from across the country. The OU logo has never been stronger.”

Venables, who flew to Norman, Oklahoma, Sunday night once the deal was finalized, will be introduced as OU’s coach Monday at 11:30 a.m. ET. He became one of the top defensive coordinators in the country during his 10 seasons at Clemson after spending 13 seasons as an assistant at OU under Bob Stoops, which included a stint as defensive coordinator.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks