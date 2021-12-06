Streeter visits school of 2022 Columbia QB

It’s a start of a new week and Clemson’s coaches are back on the recruiting trail.

Though, Brandon Streeter didn’t have to go far on Monday.

Clemson’s quarterbacks coach stayed in the Palmetto State and was spotted visiting Spring Valley High School (Columbia, S.C.)

Streeter was seemingly there to visit with DeQuandre Smith, an uncommitted three-star quarterback in the class of 2022. Smith participated in the Dabo Swinney Camp this past summer and received close attention from both Streeter and offensive analyst J.P. Losman.

While Clemson already has its quarterback — Westlake (Texas) five-star commit Cade Klubnik — in the 2022 recruiting class, the Tigers just lost their backup in Taisun Phommanchanch to the transfer portal.

Between D.J. Uiagalelei and Klubnik, Clemson will only have two scholarship quarterbacks when January rolls around. That’s in addition to walk-ons Hunter Helms and Billy Wiles.

As for Smith, the late-rising quarterback prospect holds scholarship offers from schools the University of Michigan, South Carolina, Virginia Tech, Temple, Georgia Southern and Charlotte.

I appreciate Clemson University’s quarterback coach and passing game coordinator Brandon Streeter for recruiting are players here at Spring Valley high school! #SLR @CoachStreeter @ClemsonFB @TheValley_FB @SV_Athletics pic.twitter.com/bKclPqWZYh — Robin Bacon (@CoachRobinBacon) December 6, 2021

