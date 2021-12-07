Hall pays visit to school of talented Tar Heel State pass rusher

Clemson stopped by the school of a top edge rusher prospect from the Tar Heel State while making the rounds on the recruiting trail this week.

Tigers’ defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall paid a visit to Hickory (N.C.) High School, home to four-star class of 2023 pass-rusher Rico Walker.

While Walker does not currently hold an offer from Clemson, he is on the Tigers’ recruiting radar and was on campus for an unofficial visit back on Oct. 30.

Walker was in attendance for Clemson’s 30-20 win over Florida State at Memorial Stadium.

“I enjoyed the game a lot,” Walker told The Clemson Insider afterward. “It got more and more intense as it went on. That was fun to watch.”

Walker is ranked as a top-175 national prospect (No. 163 overall) in the 2023 class by 247Sportss, which considers him the No. 14 edge rusher in the class.

Big shout to @coachski_ and Clemson Football@for coming by today! — Joe Glass (@coachglass52) December 3, 2021

