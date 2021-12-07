Huge honor for Clemson's 5-star QB commit

Huge honor for Clemson’s five-star quarterback commitment:

In its 37th year of honoring the nation’s best high school athletes, Gatorade today announced Cade Klubnik of Westlake High School is the 2021-22 Gatorade Texas Football Player of the Year. Klubnik is the first Gatorade Texas Football Player of the Year to be chosen from Westlake High School.

The award, which recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field, distinguishes Klubnik as Texas’s best

high school football player. Now a finalist for the prestigious Gatorade National Football Player of the Year award to be announced in December, Klubnik joins an elite alumni association of state award-winners, including Emmitt Smith (1986-87, Escambia High School, Fla.), Matthew Stafford (2005-06, Highland Park High School, Texas) and Christian McCaffrey (2012-13 & 2013-14, Valor Christian High School, Colo.).

The 6-foot-3, 186-pound senior quarterback had led the Chaparrals to a 13-0 record, a No. 2 national ranking in the USA TODAY Super 25 and a berth in the quarterfinals of the Class 6A-II state tournament at the time of his selection. Klubnik completed 147 of 207 passes for 2,486 yards and 34 touchdowns, with just two interceptions, through 13 games. He also rushed for 362 yards and 11 touchdowns on 52 carries. The USA TODAY Offensive Player of the Year as a junior, he was MVP of the Elite 11 quarterback competition and has been selected to play in the 2022 All-American Bowl. Klubnik is ranked as the nation’s No. 1 quarterback recruit in the Class of 2022 by 247Sports.

Klubnik has volunteered locally on behalf of the Special Olympics and youth sports programs. “Klubnik has the size and the speed and all the intangibles,” said Brad LaPlante, head coach at Hutto High School. “The game is never too fast for him. He can put the ball where it should be in a small window and he really controls the game.”

Klubnik has maintained an A average in the classroom. He has signed a National Letter of Intent to play football on scholarship at Clemson University next fall.

Klubnik joins recent Gatorade Texas Football Players of the Year Sawyer Robertson (2020-21, Coronado High School), Jaxon Smith-Njigba (2019-20, Rockwall High School), Chase Griffin (2018-19, Hutto High School), and Spencer Sanders (2017-18, Ryan High School), among the state’s list of former award winners.

