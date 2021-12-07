Member of Clemson program calls out use of the transfer portal

A member of the Clemson football program took to social media on Tuesday and called out the use of the NCAA transfer portal.

Tigers defensive analyst Deandre McDaniel, a two-time All-American for Dabo Swinney back in his playing days at Clemson, expressed his frustration with the transfer portal in a post on Twitter.

McDaniel called the portal “embarrassing,” likening it to NFL free agency, and believes it “will kill more careers than help.”

This TRANSFER PORTAL will Kill more Careers than Help! It’s embarrassing. Kids are leaving as freshmen and sophomores… It’s 2100+ kids in the portal hoping to sign when HS Seniors are honestly the priority. LETS EDUCATE THESE YOUNG MEN!! It’s becoming NFL Free Agency. — Coach Deandre McDaniel (@dmcdani2) December 7, 2021

Clemson’s involvement in the transfer portal has heated up this season — not by addition but rather by subtraction.

Eight Clemson players have entered the portal since the start of the season, including quarterback Taisun Phommachanh, receiver Frank Ladson, linebacker Kane Patterson, safeties Ray Thornton and Joseph Charleston, offensive lineman Paul Tchio and running backs Lyn-J Dixon and Michel Dukes.

