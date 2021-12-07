Where is Booth ranked among McShay's top 32 NFL Draft prospects?

This week, ESPN senior NFL Draft analyst Todd McShay released his updated ranking of the top 32 prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft class right now (subscription required).

Clemson junior cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. is ranked No. 30 on McShay’s list.

“I like Booth’s game a lot,” McShay wrote. “He does a nice job locating the ball while running in phase with receivers, and he is at his best in press coverage. Booth has a smooth back pedal and quick feet, but he does overreact at times to a receiver’s first move. The ball skills are top notch, as he has three interceptions and five passes broken up in 10 games this season.”

Booth has also recorded 37 total tackles, including three tackles for loss, in 10 games this season (10 starts).

The Dacula, Ga., native was a first-team All-ACC selection, as he and Mario Goodrich swept first-team honors at cornerback.

Booth entered 2021 credited with 36 tackles (2.5 for loss) five pass breakups, two interceptions, a sack and a fumble recovery (which he returned 21 yards for a touchdown) in 400 defensive snaps over 24 games (four starts).

