Bob Stoops reacts to Oklahoma hiring Venables

It’s safe to say Bob Stoops is a big fan of Oklahoma’s decision to hire his protégée Brent Venables as the program’s new head coach.

During a press conference Tuesday night in Las Vegas prior to Stoops’ formal induction into the 2021 class of the College Football Hall of Fame, the former longtime Oklahoma head coach and acting OU interim head coach reacted to Venables being hired and believes he is the “perfect fit” for the Sooners.

“I’m so excited,” Stoops said, via The Oklahoman. “Brent is the absolute perfect fit for OU. He has a history there – a great history there. A great background, he has, and experience at Clemson to bring to us.”

Venables has coached in eight national championship games, helping Clemson to four berths and two titles. He also has a 13-2 mark in 15 conference championship games in which he’s coached, including a 6-0 record in ACC Championship Games with Clemson.

Venables served as co-defensive coordinator (1999-03) and defensive coordinator at Oklahoma (2004-11) under Stoops and was a big part of the Sooners’ 2000 national championship team.

“You’ve got to admit, what Clemson’s done the last 10, 12, 15 years, they’ve been as good as anybody, and better,” Stoops said. “So, he’ll bring fresh new ideas I believe will help us. So, I think it’s very real that he could make us better. So, I’m excited for it, and I believe the players are, the program is. And you know Brent, he’ll be rolling fast.”

