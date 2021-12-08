Caldwell set to conduct in-home visit with four-star OT commit Wednesday

As The Clemson Insider previously reported, Clemson offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell is set to make an in-home visit with a class of 2022 commit on Wednesday.

While Caldwell, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and offensive coordinator Tony Elliott stopped by Greenville High School last week to visit, Wednesday will be about spending time with just four-star offensive tackle commit, Collin Sadler.

Each and every visit with the staff just reaffirms to Sadler that he’s making the right decision in coming to Clemson.

“One thing that I really did learn, especially from [last week’s visit], is all the coaches at Clemson, they don’t change if you take them out of their playing field,” he said. “That was something that really just affirmed everything for me. Not only do they not change every time I go visit them, but they also don’t change when they come to visit me. They’re the same people no matter what or where they are.”

