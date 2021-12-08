Goodwin, Clemson defensive staff visits with LB commit ahead of OV

In the wake of Brent Venables’ departure to Oklahoma, Clemson’s defensive staff has had to make some important visits.

After exchanging text messages with three-star linebacker commit Wade Woodaz, The Clemson Insider can confirm that Clemson’s entire defensive staff, including defensive analyst Wesley Goodwin, were at Jesuit High School (Tampa, Fla.) on Wednesday.

This, of course, comes prior to Woodaz’s planned official visit this weekend.

“I am still excited for my OV this weekend,” Woodaz told TCI on Monday. “I’m looking forward to meeting all of the coaches, and I can’t wait to get to work. Go Tigers!”

That wasn’t the only stop that Clemson’s staff made in Tampa on Wednesday, though. TCI can confirm that Todd Bates stopped by Tampa Catholic High School to visit with Jeris McIntyre, the head coach of recently offered four-star linebacker Lewis Carter.

