Significant update on Elliott and Virginia

With a significant development Wednesday afternoon in Virginia’s pursuit of Tony Elliott, The Clemson Insider has learned the Cavaliers’ head coaching job is very much back in play for Clemson’s offensive coordinator.

TCI spotted Elliott arriving at Oconee County Regional Airport near Clemson at approximately 2:45 p.m. We’ve confirmed a plane is scheduled to depart for Charlottesville, Virginia – where the University of Virginia’s campus is located – at 3:10 p.m. TCI has also confirmed the same plane came from Las Vegas, where another candidate, Penn State co-defensive coordinator Anthony Poindexter, was reportedly interviewed by Virginia officials over the weekend.

Elliott’s wife and children accompanied him at the airport. Asked for comment upon his arrival, Elliott told TCI he was making the trip for his first in-person interview with University of Virginia President Jim Ryan.

The Virginia job came open earlier this month when Bronco Mendenhall abruptly resigned after six seasons at the helm.

Elliott has previously interviewed for the Virginia job as well as the head coaching job at Duke, the latter of which looked like the more possible scenario at the beginning of the week if Elliott was in fact going to take his first head coaching job. But things have since shifted as Poindexter has taken his name out of the running for the vacancy at Virginia, according to ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg.

Stay tuned to TCI for more on this developing story.