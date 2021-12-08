Wednesday morning update on Elliott and Radakovich

As we hit hump day, there are still plenty of questions around the Clemson football program and athletic department.

We wanted to pass along the latest information we have as of early Wednesday morning after talking with several sources.

The search for Duke’s next head football coach is getting closer to a conclusion. After interviewing a number of candidates, Duke has narrowed the field, and Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott has made the cut. We could know a lot more in the next 24 to 48 hours, according to a source. According to Steve Wiseman of the Raleigh News & Observer, Elliott is the best bet to land the job.

Elliott has been on the recruiting trail for the Tigers this week. Tuesday, he hit the Charleston area and stopped by several schools.

As we have previously reported, Clemson coach Dabo Swinney has been in Las Vegas since Sunday. He traveled out to watch his former Tigers in the Raiders’ game Sunday and stayed for C.J. Spiller’s College Football Hall of Fame induction Tuesday night.

We have been told that Swinney has not interviewed candidates for the defensive coordinator position while in Vegas. We believe Swinney has been weighing his options. It has not been determined whether the Tigers will hire from within to fill the position or go outside to find Brent Venables’ replacement.

Another unanswered question is will Clemson athletic director Dan Radakovich take the same position at Miami? As we reported earlier this week, Radakovich has been working in his office this week at Clemson. The timeline for his decision is not certain, but a decision this week is likely, according to a source we spoke with.

