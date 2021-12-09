Clemson expressing interest in rising North Carolina OL

Clemson is showing interest in a standout offensive line recruit from the Tar Heel State whose recruiting stock has steadily risen over the past few months.

Tigers offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell was recently in touch with Reagan High School (Pfafftown, N.C.) four-star junior tackle Sam Pendleton.

“I talked to Coach Caldwell last week,” Pendleton told The Clemson Insider earlier this week. “Basically we talked about me as a recruit and his interest in me.”

Pendleton, a 6-foot-5, 290-pound prospect in the class of 2023, expected to receive a school visit from Caldwell this week.

“He said he is planning to come by this week,” Pendleton said.

When they communicated last week, Caldwell expressed his excitement about Pendleton’s development since this past summer, when the two were able to work together at the Dabo Swinney Camp.

“He told me that he was impressed in camp and that I have just gotten bigger and better since then,” Pendleton said. “And that he is fired up about me.”

Pendleton earned his first offer from Marshall this past June before Duke and East Carolina jumped into the mix with offers in September. NC State followed suit with an offer in October, and Michigan, Penn State and Louisville all joined his offer list in November. North Carolina was the latest school to offer last week.

This season, Pendleton made game-day visits to Michigan, Penn State, NC State, Louisville, Wake Forest, Duke, Virginia Tech, South Carolina and East Carolina.

Pendleton had planned to visit Clemson for the Wake Forest game last month, but it didn’t end up working out for him to make the trip. However, visiting Clemson again is something he is still thinking about.

“I do hope to get back down soon,” Pendleton said.

“I loved it there and the coaching staff was great,” he added, reflecting on his experience at the Swinney Camp in June.

Pendleton has been quoted as saying he wants to make his commitment decision in January.

He is ranked by Rivals as the No. 20 offensive tackle and No. 231 overall prospect in the 2023 class.