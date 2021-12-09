Clemson lands major commitment

Clemson landed a major verbal commitment on Thursday night.

Irmo (S.C.) Dutch Fork four-star wide receiver Antonio Williams announced his commitment to the Tigers via social media.

Clemson beat out South Carolina, Ole Miss, Georgia, Auburn, Florida State and Notre Dame, among others, for Williams, who lists more than two dozen offers.

Williams (6-0, 180) is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 4 prospect in the state of South Carolina, No. 21 wide receiver nationally and No. 130 overall prospect in the 2022 class. ESPN considers him the No. 3 prospect in the Palmetto State, No. 9 wideout and No. 83 overall prospect in his class.

Williams becomes the 13th verbal commitment in the Tigers’ 2022 recruiting class and second receiver commit, joining Myrtle Beach (S.C.) High School four-star Adam Randall.

Clemson extended an offer to Williams on Nov. 20 when he was on campus for the Wake Forest game.

As a senior this season, Williams recorded 1,625 yards receiving on 85 receptions and had 15 touchdowns.

After Williams’ commitment, Clemson’s 2022 class now ranks No. 9 nationally, according to the 247Sports Composite team recruiting rankings.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks