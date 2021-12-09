Nice honor for a couple of Clemson standouts

Nice honor for a couple of Clemson football standouts.

Senior cornerback Mario Goodrich and freshman safety Andrew Mukuba were both honored by Pro Football Focus, which released its 2021 PFF College Awards this week.

Goodrich was named to the PFF All-America Team as a third-team All-American, while Mukuba made PFF’s All-True Freshman Team.

Here’s what PFF’s Anthony Treash wrote about Mukuba:

“Mukuba looked far from a first-year player in his true freshman campaign. He is an all-around athlete who isn’t afraid of physicality and already one of the top tackling safeties in college football. He missed only three tackles on 47 attempts and finished with a grade north of 75.0 both against the run and in coverage. Mukuba tallied a 78.4 PFF grade for the season that ranked 18th in the Power Five. There was a lull midyear that led to him getting moved down to a reserve role, but he regained the starting job by season’s end and the strong play returned. He has the potential to turn into one of college football’s top safeties in the years to come.”

2021 PFF College Awards 🏆 Heisman, Biletnikoff & more ➡️ https://t.co/vBtOqinCGq All-True Freshman Team ➡️ https://t.co/rqgXmIyizr All-America Team ➡️ https://t.co/n4TxhdGwaQ — Anthony Treash (@PFF_Anthony) December 9, 2021

