One Clemson legend shows love to another

After Clemson legend C.J. Spiller was formally inducted into the 2021 College Football Hall of Fame Class on Tuesday night in Las Vegas, another Clemson legend – Travis Etienne – showed love and gratitude to Spiller in a Twitter post on Wednesday.

LEGEND 🐐 TWO-EIGHT!

Forever grateful for the role you played in my development! #ALLIN https://t.co/sC0EtO08E4 — Travis Etienne Jr⁶𓅓 (@swaggy_t1) December 8, 2021

Before being named Clemson’s running backs coach on Feb. 5, 2021, Spiller served as an unpaid coaching intern for the Tigers during the 2020 season and had a front-row seat to watch Etienne’s final year at Clemson, when Etienne became the ACC’s all-time leading rusher and the NCAA FBS record holder for most career games scoring a touchdown (46 of his 55 career games).

Spiller, who still holds ACC single-season and career records for all-purpose yards (posting 2,680 in 2009 and finishing his career with 7,588), became Clemson’s eighth inductee in the College Football Hall of Fame. He joined four coaches (John Heisman, Jess Neely, Frank Howard and Danny Ford) and three players (Banks McFadden, Terry Kinard and Jeff Davis).

