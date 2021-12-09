One Clemson legend shows love to another

One Clemson legend shows love to another

Football

One Clemson legend shows love to another

By December 9, 2021 11:02 am

By |

After Clemson legend C.J. Spiller was formally inducted into the 2021 College Football Hall of Fame Class on Tuesday night in Las Vegas, another Clemson legend – Travis Etienne – showed love and gratitude to Spiller in a Twitter post on Wednesday.

Before being named Clemson’s running backs coach on Feb. 5, 2021, Spiller served as an unpaid coaching intern for the Tigers during the 2020 season and had a front-row seat to watch Etienne’s final year at Clemson, when Etienne became the ACC’s all-time leading rusher and the NCAA FBS record holder for most career games scoring a touchdown (46 of his 55 career games).

Spiller, who still holds ACC single-season and career records for all-purpose yards (posting 2,680 in 2009 and finishing his career with 7,588), became Clemson’s eighth inductee in the College Football Hall of Fame. He joined four coaches (John Heisman, Jess Neely, Frank Howard and Danny Ford) and three players (Banks McFadden, Terry Kinard and Jeff Davis).

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help.  #SaveNicks

, , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

reply
2hr

Two prominent figures associated with Clemson athletics are close to leaving for new jobs this week if they haven’t already. Could Tony Elliott be next? We wanted to share some additional information (…)

reply
3hr

Clemson will soon be in the market for a new athletic director. Dan Radakovich is expected to become the athletic director at the University of Miami, multiple sources confirmed to The Clemson (…)

15hr

No Clemson Tiger left it all of the field like James Skalski this season. Skalski had an outstanding season for the Tigers. Take a look back at Skalski’s final season with Clemson in Bart Boatwright’s Best (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home