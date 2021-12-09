Radakovich releases statement after moving on from Clemson

Radakovich releases statement after moving on from Clemson

Baseball

Radakovich releases statement after moving on from Clemson

By December 9, 2021 11:51 am

By |

Dan Radakovich, who served as Clemson’s director of athletics for the past nine years, has been named vice president and director of athletics at Miami.

After the news was officially announced Thursday, Radakovich released the following statement in a post on Twitter, which you can see below:

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help.  #SaveNicks

, , , , Baseball, Basketball, Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

reply
3hr

Two prominent figures associated with Clemson athletics are close to leaving for new jobs this week if they haven’t already. Could Tony Elliott be next? We wanted to share some additional information (…)

reply
3hr

Clemson will soon be in the market for a new athletic director. Dan Radakovich is expected to become the athletic director at the University of Miami, multiple sources confirmed to The Clemson (…)

15hr

No Clemson Tiger left it all of the field like James Skalski this season. Skalski had an outstanding season for the Tigers. Take a look back at Skalski’s final season with Clemson in Bart Boatwright’s Best (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home