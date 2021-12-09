Radakovich releases statement after moving on from Clemson

Dan Radakovich, who served as Clemson’s director of athletics for the past nine years, has been named vice president and director of athletics at Miami.

After the news was officially announced Thursday, Radakovich released the following statement in a post on Twitter, which you can see below:

I will forever be grateful to all of you for allowing my family to be a part of your family.

Thank you, Clemson. pic.twitter.com/Xc9BCszh2O — Dan Radakovich (@DanRadakovich) December 9, 2021

