Another Clemson staffer leaving with Venables

By December 10, 2021 2:52 pm

Another Clemson assistant coach will be following Brent Venables to Norman.

Oklahoma announced Friday afternoon that Venables has named Ted Roof as his defensive coordinator and linebackers coach. He’s the second staffer to leave for Oklahoma, joining Miguel Chavis, who will serve as the Sooners’ defensive ends coach.

Roof was in Clemson for just one season as a defensive analyst on Dabo Swinney’s coaching staff.

He was the defensive coordinator at App State in 2019 and was the assistant head coach and defensive coordinator at NC State in 2018. He served as the defensive coordinator at Georgia Tech from 2013-’17 and was the DC at Penn State in 2012.

From 2004-’07, Roof was the head coach at Duke. He also served as the defensive coordinator there from 2001-’03 before getting the head coaching job.

Roof’s first stint at Georgia Tech came in 1998 when he began as the linebackers coach and then moved over to defensive coordinator from 1999-’01.

The 58-year old played linebacker at Georgia Tech from 1982-’85 and has spent all 35 years of his coaching career as a college football coach.

“Ted is one of the most experienced coordinators and one of the best teachers in all of college football, and he’s done it in some of the premier conferences in the sport – the SEC, Big Ten and ACC,” Venables said in a statement released by the university on Friday.

“He has a tremendous wealth of knowledge and experience, most of which has been in the southeastern part of the country where he is very well connected. He’s been a head coach, is a fabulous recruiter and is one of the most revered players in Georgia Tech history from his time as a linebacker there. We’re fortunate to have a person of his stature lead our defense, and he’s going to make us stronger and tougher on that side of the ball.”

1hr

