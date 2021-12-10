Bad News for Georgia Football?

It looks like major changes could be coming for Georgia. The Atlanta Journal Constitution is reporting that Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lemming will be taking the head coaching job at Oregon.

Breaking news : According to @AJCsports Georgia Bulldogs DC [Dan Lanning] will be announced as the Oregon Ducks HC on Monday. Lanning has been the DC at Georgia since 2018 Lanning is only 35 but I believe this was the best possible hire for Oregon, players absolutely love him. pic.twitter.com/Prry2FrY05 — CFBLIVE247 (@CFBLive247_) December 10, 2021

Others said that the AJC report was not accurate.

Am told by a source that the report that UGA DC Dan Lanning has been hired as the next head coach at Oregon is not true. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) December 10, 2021

