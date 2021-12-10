Clemson advances to national championship

Clemson men’s soccer will play for another title.
The Tigers defeated Notre Dame 5-3 in penalty kicks to advance to the National Championship.
Clemson took the lead 1-0 in the first half before the Irish tied it on a penalty kick.
MALOU PUTS IT AWAY!!! ITS OVER!!!!! THE TIGERS ARE IN THE NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP GAME!!!!!!!#ClemsonUnited🧡💜 pic.twitter.com/81pNOeg3uL
— Clemson Men's Soccer (@ClemsonMSoccer) December 11, 2021
PENALTY TRACKER
Hamady sends the keeper guessing the wrong way and GEORGE COMES UPN WITH A SAVE!!! CLEMSON CAN WIN IT WITH A GOAL
CU:✅✅✅✅
ND:✅✅✅🚫#ClemsonUnited🧡💜
📺https://t.co/7layh01A9d
📊https://t.co/hfncZqTusj pic.twitter.com/1jwNtOnHLD
— Clemson Men's Soccer (@ClemsonMSoccer) December 11, 2021
Clemson: perfect in PKs 🎯
The Tigers advance to the National Championship‼️ @accnetwork pic.twitter.com/wxUIXmaNao
— ESPN (@espn) December 11, 2021