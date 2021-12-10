Mukuba comments on how coaches and players are treated differently

A Clemson football standout took to social media Friday after Tony Elliott was hired as UVA’s new coach and commented on what he seems to see as a double standard between college coaches and players.

Freshman safety Andrew Mukuba, the ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year, wrote in a Twitter post, “It’s interesting to me when I see Coaches leave programs for other opportunities and get praised for it… But when a player says he’s leaving, he gets criticized for it.”

Mukuba, a third-team All-ACC selection and freshman All-American selection by the Maxwell Football Club, has recorded 52 total tackles (two for loss), one sack, nine pass breakups and a quarterback pressure in 12 games (nine starts).

