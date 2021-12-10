Randall tells TCI he and Williams can 'do great things together'

The Clemson Insider caught up with a Clemson commit just a couple of minutes after a future teammate of his made a big announcement.

Myrtle Beach (S.C.) four-star wide receiver Adam Randall was enthused by the news that Antonio Williams would be coming to Clemson. The fellow four-star wide receiver out of Dutch Fork (Irmo, S.C.) verbally pledged to the Tigers close to 9 p.m. Thursday night.

“I’m very excited,” Randall told TCI. “I’m just glad that we got him on board. I’m just excited to see me and him play at Clemson and hopefully, we’ll do great things together.

“I recruited him as soon as he got that offer and I was on him. I think we can do great things together. And, it’s nice to have another South Carolina person, but especially him being a receiver. Us going into that receiver room together coming from South Carolina, I think we can do something special.”

Obviously, Randall was recruited by Clemson wide receivers coach Tyler Grisham himself, so he knows what went into sealing Williams’ commitment.

“I’ve known Coach Grisham for a very long time, ever since eighth grade when I was converting over to receiver going into my ninth-grade year in high school,” he said. “It just means a lot to me. I know he’s a really, really good coach and a really, really genuine guy. I think he can help me grow and develop as a man and as a receiver, so that was one of the things that went into my decision. I’m really excited to play for him and also Coach Swinney and play with [his son] Clay.”

Randall was visited by both Grisham and Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney, who stopped by his home in Myrtle Beach on the evening of Dec. 1.

“It went well,” Randall said of his in-home visit with Clemson. “They’re nice, genuine guys. I already knew that from my visits up to Clemson, but it was just nice for them to come to see where I live and see where I come from and just them being able to see my extended family and things like that. It was just a very neat thing for them to come to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina and see what I do on a regular day-to-day basis.”

Randall already felt like he made the right decision before Swinney and Grisham paid a visit to him and his family.

“Just them being able to meet my family, they fell in love with them as soon as they got here”, he added. “I feel like my family feels that I’m being put in good hands and that I can grow as a man and as a football player when I get to Clemson.”

Randall will sign his National Letter of Intent during the early signing period starting Dec. 15 and enroll at Clemson shortly thereafter.

“It’s gonna be exciting with our teammates coming together,” he said. “Hopefully, we can build some chemistry. Hopefully, we can get a couple of guys on board since some other guys dipped out on us. I’m just really excited to see what we can be and see what this recruiting class can bring to the program.”

This particular class now has five solid commitments — including Williams — from prospects in the Palmetto State. Besides Randall, there’s also Mauldin (S.C.) four-star cornerback Jeadyn Lukus and Greenville (S.C.) four-star offensive tackle Collin Sadler and three-star tight end Josh Sapp.

“It’s really exciting,” Randall said. “Five guys from South Carolina, I mean that’s a really big deal. It just means that our recruiting class from South Carolina is a heck of a recruiting class at one of the top programs in the nation…I know that we can do some special things as South Carolina boys and South Carolina natives.

