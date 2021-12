CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson University men’s basketball’s home game against Duke on Wednesday, Dec. 29 has been moved up to 2 p.m. and will air on ACCN in Littlejohn Coliseum.

The Tigers’ next home game is Tuesday, Dec. 14 against Miami (Oh.). Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. on ACCNX. Tickets are still available for the contest against Miami (Oh.) and can purchased here.