Clemson commit gives his thoughts on Elliott's departure

After Tony Elliott was officially announced as Virginia’s new head coach on Friday, The Clemson Insider caught up with one of Clemson’s offensive commits to get his thoughts on the Tigers’ offensive coordinator leaving.

“I’m definitely happy for him, being able to get that job,” said Blake Miller, a four-star offensive lineman from Strongsville (Ohio) High School.

“I’m sure when it comes to Clemson, that Coach Swinney has a plan. He’ll get someone in there and things will be business as usual.”

Miller, who became the first commit in Clemson’s 2022 class when he pledged in October 2020, had an in-home visit with Dabo Swinney and offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell on Friday.

Miller is set to sign with Clemson next week and enroll early next month.

