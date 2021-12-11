Intel on TCU commit taking a Clemson official visit this weekend

In addition to the visitors that The Clemson Insider reported earlier this week, we can now confirm that Clemson has another official visitor on campus this weekend.

TCI has learned that Brodey Conn, the son of safeties coach and Clemson’s new co-defensive coordinator, Mickey Conn, is looking at walking on both the football and baseball team.

The defensive back out of D.W. High School (Central, S.C.) is currently a TCU baseball commit. However, he’s on campus this weekend as a recruit and is currently weighing his options.

Brodey recently helped Daniel win its second straight State Championship last weekend.

