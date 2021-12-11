TCI confirms another player doesn’t plan to return to Clemson

The Clemson Insider has confirmed that this player doesn’t plan to return to the Clemson football program next season.

Senior tight end Braden Galloway intends to move on after this year, TCI confirmed with one of Galloway’s family members.

Head coach Dabo Swinney indicated during a press conference last month he thought Galloway wasn’t planning to return, but said he hadn’t received final word from Galloway at that point regarding his plans.

“He’s graduating,” Swinney said on Nov. 23. “We haven’t sat down and talked about it, but his intention was to graduate and move on. He’s not indicated anything has changed there.”

Galloway suffered a season-ending injury after separating his shoulder and injuring his labrum in Clemson’s 27-17 loss at Pittsburgh on Oct. 23. It was his first game back after suffering a concussion on Oct. 2 in Clemson’s 19-13 win over Boston College.

The Anderson, S.C., native and Seneca High School product entered the 2021 season having previously recorded 34 catches for 481 yards and three touchdowns. Before the premature end to his senior season, Galloway recorded four catches for 14 yards.

Christmas is right around the corner. Once again Clemson Variety & Frame is ready to make it a special holiday for your favorite Tiger.

Order today to make sure your gift arrives in time for Christmas.