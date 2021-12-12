Clemson dominates Huskies 2-0, wins third national title

With a National Championship on the line, eighth-seeded Clemson dominated No. 2 Washington 2-0 at WakeMed Soccer Complex in Cary, NC to earn the program’s third NCAA title, the Tiger’s first title since 1987.

Isaiah Reid showed out in a big way for the Tigers early on, scoring both of Clemson’s goals in the first fifteen minutes of the match.

Following a costly mistake in the first minute of play by Washington goalie Sam Fowler, Reid gave the Tigers an early lead with a routine goal from the bottom right in the first twenty-seven seconds of play, good for the fastest goal scored in the ACC this season.

Reid struck yet again in the fourteenth minute of play with a clutch header to put Clemson up 2-0 in the first half. With his second goal of the match, the sophomore became the Tiger’s leading scorer with nine goals this season.

Despite a few close calls, Clemson was able to keep Washington at bay with a final score of 2-0 along with bringing home the National title.

Goalie George Marks had yet another stellar outing for the Tigers. The senior finished Sunday’s match with two saves and is credited with the shutout.

With the win, Clemson finishes out the 2021 season 15-5-2 and 5-3 in ACC play, earning their fifth-ever NCAA Championship berth and third National Championship in program history, the first for head coach Mike Noonan.

Photo courtesy Clemson Athletics.