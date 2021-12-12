Falcons coach says young NFL players 'should aspire to be like' this former Tiger

Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees is a big fan of Grady Jarrett and had plenty of praise for the veteran Falcons defensive lineman while speaking to the media this week.

Not only is Pees impressed by what Jarrett does on the field, but also by the former Clemson standout’s work ethic and the type of person he is off the field.

“Everybody knows he’s a good player. He’s an active player,” Pees said. “But all really good players in the league are not necessarily good practice players who go out there and practice every day, hard, and go at it. He does. Not everyone studies the heck out of the film and stuff. Sometimes they just count on their natural, raw talent. He studies. He’s a great person off the field. He is a mature man.”

Jarrett, a two-time Pro Bowler and former All-ACC player at Clemson, has played for the Falcons since being selected by the franchise in the fifth round of the 2015 NFL Draft. The seventh-year vet has played in 105 games during his NFL career thus far, accumulating 340 total tackles (54 for loss), 26.5 sacks, five forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

Pees believes Jarrett is the model of a true professional that young defensive players in the league should strive to emulate.

“I can’t say enough great things about the guy in every aspect of his life, from my standpoint – as a football player, being around him as a person, everything about him,” Pees said. “There’s nothing I can find negative about the guy. To me, he’s what all young players at the defensive line – all young players, period, on defense – that’s what I should aspire to be like, that guy. That’s a professional football player that takes his job serious on every aspect.”

