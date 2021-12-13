Former Clemson coach on Renfrow: 'They can't say they weren't told'

Former Clemson coach on Renfrow: 'They can't say they weren't told'

Clemson legend Hunter Renfrow, now in his third season with the Raiders, went to work against Chiefs cornerback Charvarius Ward in Sunday’s NFL game in Kansas City.

Renfrow ran a beautiful route and caught a 4-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter on a day when he finished with a career-high 13 receptions for 117 yards.

On Twitter, former Clemson co-offensive coordinator/wide receivers coach Jeff Scott, now the head coach at South Florida, was asked if he had ever seen the sort of route Renfrow displayed against Ward in Sunday’s game.

Scott, who coached Renfrow at Clemson from 2014-18, responded to the question on Twitter, essentially telling pro scouts “I told you so” on Renfrow:

