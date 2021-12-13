Lawrence caught up in Meyer drama

While former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence’s start to his NFL career might not be going as planned, it’s becoming increasingly clear that his on-the-field struggles might not all be rookie woes.

News out of Jacksonville surrounding head coach Urban Meyer has taken social media by storm.

And after another dismal performance in the team’s 20-0 loss to the Titans on Sunday, the deluge is only getting worse. With reports of major staff and player tension, Meyer seems to have completely lost the locker room.

Last week, we saw things boiling over to the point where Lawrence publicly admonished the coaching decisions surrounding the benching of starting running back James Robinson.

“In my eyes, obviously, I’m the one that’s out, see all the pieces moving, I see the whole picture,” Lawrence said. “The bottom line is James is one of our best players and he’s got to be on the field and we addressed it, and I feel like we’re in a good spot, and the whole team, we’re good. Whatever may have happened, I honestly don’t even know everything that went into it.”

“I’m playing the game and stuff happens on the sideline with coaching decisions. I don’t really get into that, but I know and I voiced my opinion: James is one of our best players and he’s got to be in the game. I think we’re all on the same page, so there’s no confusion there. We’re going to move forward. I know James is a hell of a player, so I want him out there.”

If that wasn’t enough, reports surfaced Sunday, claiming that Meyer allegedly went after his coaching staff in a meeting. NFL.com’s Tom Pelissero reported that Meyer referred to himself as a “winner,” while his assistant coaches are “losers.”

Additionally, Pelissero reported that veteran wide receiver Marvin Jones got so fed up with Meyer’s criticism of the receiver room, that he left the facility. He only returned after other members of Jacksonville’s coaching staff were able to calm him down and convince him to say.

As of now, it seems like Jacksonville plans on sticking with Meyer, despite growing calls for the organization to go in a different direction. But many believe changes could be on the way.

Months of tension surrounding #Jaguars coach Urban Meyer has boiled over with multiple run-ins with players and other coaches in recent weeks, renewing questions in league circles about whether Meyer could be out after just one tumultuous season.https://t.co/9Eqdajvlg1 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 11, 2021

Trevor Lawrence: "James [Robinson] is one of our best players and he's got to be in the game." Preach, Trevor 🗣https://t.co/gYjJ0b6kFs — Field Yates (@FieldYates) December 9, 2021

Mike Vrabel was on Urban Meyer’s coaching staff at Ohio State pic.twitter.com/E5v0xfiQWd — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) December 12, 2021

