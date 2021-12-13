Looks like Tigers starting to dip their toes in the transfer portal

It’s no secret Dabo Swinney has been reluctant to use the NCAA transfer portal. However, comments from Clemson’s head coach recently have indicated that he could be changing his stance on the portal.

“There’s not a school in the country that’s not going to have to recruit the portal,” Swinney said in November. “That’s what’s been created. There’s not a school, anywhere, everybody in Division I football is going to have to deal with the portal in some form or fashion because you’re gonna have gaps in your roster, somewhere. Again, you have until May 1 to say ‘I’m out’ and that’s the world we’ve created now. It’s just the way it is. I don’t like it, but that’s the way the world is. You just deal with it.”

Well, it appears as if the Tigers are indeed starting to dip their toes into the transfer portal.

The Clemson Insider has confirmed that Clemson has been in contact with Olusegun Oluwatimi, a grad transfer center from the University of Virginia.

TCI was told by a source close to Oluwatimi at Virginia that the Tigers have reached out to him, and that there is mutual interest between him and Clemson.

A native of Upper Marlboro, Md., and DeMatha Catholic product, Oluwatimi spent the 2017 season at the Air Force Academy, but did not play in any games. After transferring to Virginia, he sat out the 2018 season to serve a year of residence due to the NCAA transfer rule.

This season, Oluwatimi earned second-team All-ACC honors and was one of three finalists for the Rimington Trophy, which is presented annually to the most outstanding center in NCAA Division I College Football. He started all 12 games of this season and 32 straight, which dates back to 2019.

Oluwatimi played 910 snaps during the 2021 season, the most by any ACC center. According to Pro Football Focus, Oluwatimi was rated the number two center in the nation in run blocking and led the ACC.

Christmas is right around the corner. Once again Clemson Variety & Frame is ready to make it a special holiday for your favorite Tiger.

Order today to make sure your gift arrives in time for Christmas.