What They Are Saying: Former Tigers impress in NFL Week 14

Another week of NFL action, another week of former Clemson football players standing out and making impressive plays.

Check out what they are saying about some former Tigers in Week 14 of the NFL season:

AJ Terrell: All-Pro — Miles Garrett (@MilesGarrettTV) December 12, 2021

AJ Terrell with another great physical play! pic.twitter.com/I60Yn1kGt5 — Luke Carr (TD4LC) (@LukeCarrNFL) December 12, 2021

Grady Jarrett secures the turnover!

🤩😎pic.twitter.com/ckneqLAzcY — Falcons Nation (@FalconsNationCP) December 12, 2021

While we watch the Tiger soccer team, Hunter Renfrow has career high 12 catches for 114 yards and a touchdown. First game in his football career (high school, college or pro) that he has had double figure catches in a game. — Tim Bourret (@TimBourret) December 12, 2021

Former Clemson standout Hunter Renfrow was thrown to 14 times for the Raiders in today's loss to the Chiefs. He caught 13 for 117 yards and a TD. It's his third-straight 100-yard game and he's now just 14 catches and 123 yards shy of a 100-catch, 1,000-yard season. Wow!! — Eric Boynton (@ericjboynton) December 12, 2021

Lost in this miserable Raiders season: Hunter Renfrow is on pace for 112 catches for 1,146 yards and 7 touchdowns. Crazy stat line for a guy who barely ever gets recognition #Raiders — Jason Willis (@JWillisScouting) December 12, 2021

You can tell Dexter Lawrence wanted to celebrate this but wisely thought twice pic.twitter.com/0RBZtTqPq4 — Talkin’ Giants (@TalkinGiants) December 12, 2021

absolutely smooth from Adam Humphries here, getting two feet in before getting manslaughtered pic.twitter.com/5rMGxgfsHM — Christian D'Andrea, 2021 PAC champion (@TrainIsland) December 12, 2021

Randy Gregory's sack/fumble stands. Jayron Kearse recovers. Cowboys defense bailing out the Cowboys offense in a major way. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) December 12, 2021

Man, how good has Jayron Kearse been for the Dallas secondary this year? — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) December 12, 2021

Fittingly Jared Goff's final pass of the game is batted down at the line of scrimmage, this one by DeShawn Williams. With that win, the Broncos currently occupy the 10th seed in the AFC Playoff hunt. Lions 10

Broncos 38 FINAL — v̸̳̽͗̄͗͋̈̈́ş̸͚̟̆̊͑͌̌.̷͉̙͉̞̈̔̅͛ (@denVSeverybody) December 13, 2021

Justin Herbert big gain to Mike Williams #BoltUp pic.twitter.com/ihHjhNL0LB — Pro Football Culture (@proftblculture) December 12, 2021

Tee Higgins moves the sticks #RuleTheJungle pic.twitter.com/zxi3yZdd9S — Pro Football Culture (@proftblculture) December 13, 2021

Throw to Higgs he gone move the chains er’time 💪🏽@teehiggins5 — TEEHIGGINSMOM #85 #INFINITYx5 🧡🖤 (@adizlady) December 13, 2021

Tee Higgins in his last 3 games 🔥 114 yards

🔥 138 yards

🔥 114 yards He is on fire 🥵 pic.twitter.com/NXSdMqwW3E — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) December 13, 2021

