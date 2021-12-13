What They Are Saying: Former Tigers impress in NFL Week 14

Another week of NFL action, another week of former Clemson football players standing out and making impressive plays.
Check out what they are saying about some former Tigers in Week 14 of the NFL season:
INTERCEPTION!@ajterrell_8 | #ProBowlVote pic.twitter.com/l4g7Rl0ah2
— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) December 12, 2021
Go up and get it, A.J. 👏@ajterrell_8 | #ProBowlVote
📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/y72JLylgFV
— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) December 12, 2021
AJ Terrell: All-Pro
— Miles Garrett (@MilesGarrettTV) December 12, 2021
AJ Terrell with another great physical play! pic.twitter.com/I60Yn1kGt5
— Luke Carr (TD4LC) (@LukeCarrNFL) December 12, 2021
Grady Jarrett secures the turnover!
🤩😎pic.twitter.com/ckneqLAzcY
— Falcons Nation (@FalconsNationCP) December 12, 2021
Filthy route for @renfrowhunter.
📺: #LVvsKC on CBS
📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/JUTlpdEgwB
— NFL (@NFL) December 12, 2021
Big day for @renfrowhunter #LVvsKC pic.twitter.com/igrWmaVoTb
— Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) December 12, 2021
While we watch the Tiger soccer team, Hunter Renfrow has career high 12 catches for 114 yards and a touchdown. First game in his football career (high school, college or pro) that he has had double figure catches in a game.
— Tim Bourret (@TimBourret) December 12, 2021
Former Clemson standout Hunter Renfrow was thrown to 14 times for the Raiders in today's loss to the Chiefs. He caught 13 for 117 yards and a TD. It's his third-straight 100-yard game and he's now just 14 catches and 123 yards shy of a 100-catch, 1,000-yard season. Wow!!
— Eric Boynton (@ericjboynton) December 12, 2021
Lost in this miserable Raiders season: Hunter Renfrow is on pace for 112 catches for 1,146 yards and 7 touchdowns. Crazy stat line for a guy who barely ever gets recognition #Raiders
— Jason Willis (@JWillisScouting) December 12, 2021
😤 @Cle_Missile 😤 pic.twitter.com/UhDLqujSqn
— Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) December 12, 2021
You can tell Dexter Lawrence wanted to celebrate this but wisely thought twice pic.twitter.com/0RBZtTqPq4
— Talkin’ Giants (@TalkinGiants) December 12, 2021
absolutely smooth from Adam Humphries here, getting two feet in before getting manslaughtered pic.twitter.com/5rMGxgfsHM
— Christian D'Andrea, 2021 PAC champion (@TrainIsland) December 12, 2021
Randy Gregory's sack/fumble stands. Jayron Kearse recovers. Cowboys defense bailing out the Cowboys offense in a major way.
— Todd Archer (@toddarcher) December 12, 2021
Man, how good has Jayron Kearse been for the Dallas secondary this year?
— Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) December 12, 2021
Fittingly Jared Goff's final pass of the game is batted down at the line of scrimmage, this one by DeShawn Williams.
With that win, the Broncos currently occupy the 10th seed in the AFC Playoff hunt.
Lions 10
Broncos 38
FINAL
— v̸̳̽͗̄͗͋̈̈́ş̸͚̟̆̊͑͌̌.̷͉̙͉̞̈̔̅͛ (@denVSeverybody) December 13, 2021
Justin Herbert big gain to Mike Williams #BoltUp pic.twitter.com/ihHjhNL0LB
— Pro Football Culture (@proftblculture) December 12, 2021
Tee Higgins moves the sticks #RuleTheJungle pic.twitter.com/zxi3yZdd9S
— Pro Football Culture (@proftblculture) December 13, 2021
Thanks for moving the chains 85 💪🏽 #neverdoubtyou #THFFL
— TEEHIGGINSMOM #85 #INFINITYx5 🧡🖤 (@adizlady) December 13, 2021
Throw to Higgs he gone move the chains er’time 💪🏽@teehiggins5
— TEEHIGGINSMOM #85 #INFINITYx5 🧡🖤 (@adizlady) December 13, 2021
Big gain to Tee Higgins! #RuleTheJungle pic.twitter.com/c6TJCD09GP
— Pro Football Culture (@proftblculture) December 13, 2021
Tee Higgins in his last 3 games
🔥 114 yards
🔥 138 yards
🔥 114 yards
He is on fire 🥵 pic.twitter.com/NXSdMqwW3E
— PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) December 13, 2021
