Why the move from Clemson to Miami? Radakovich explains

Former Clemson athletic director Dan Radakovich, who was named vice president and athletic director at Miami last week, joined “Out of Bounds” with William Qualkinbush and Kelly Gramlich on WCCP 105.5 FM The Roar on Monday.

Radakovich, who earned his master’s degree at Miami in 1982 and got his start in administration as Miami’s athletic business manager, was asked why he decided to leave Clemson and why now is the right time to make the move to UM.

“I have one of the diplomas on my wall that says ‘University of Miami Master’s Degree,’ and throughout my entire career, always wanted them to do well,” Radakovich said. “Whomever was the AD there, I kind of kept in touch with, and anything I could do to help. That’s kind of what I was looking at, as it related to talking to some of the folks associated with their search. And one thing led to another, and they said, why don’t you consider this? And then we sat and met, and they were really great people, understanding that they knew where they were as it relates to investment in the program, etcetera.

“So, once they had been able to land Coach (Mario) Cristobal and kind of moved into the next phase of looking at the AD position, I was fortunate enough to come forward with them and reach a deal.”

Radakovich added that he feels Dabo Swinney’s program will still be relevant in the ACC and national college football landscape without him leading Clemson’s athletic department, and his goal is to get the Hurricanes back to that point.

“The ACC and college football in general is better when Miami is good,” Radakovich said. “So, I know that Dabo and his staff are going to continue to create an incredible team here and one that’s going to be not only competitive in the ACC but nationally. So, I think it’s important for the league and nationally that Miami tried to get there. So, the administration and their board and their president are really looking to invest in a way that we’ve invested here at Clemson, to be able to get to a point of being nationally relevant again.

“So, it’s exciting to be able to take what we’ve learned and what we’ve done here and see if we can transform it to another great ACC member.”

