One of Clemson’s best will return for another season

Football

December 14, 2021

During Tuesday’s media availability, Dabo Swinney announced that a Clemson senior will be returning next season.

This news comes as a surprise as veteran kicker  B.T. Potter will be returning for his fifth year of eligibility.

During the 2021 regular season, Potter converted on 19-of-23 of his field-goal attempts and 36-of-36 extra-point attempts. For his Clemson career, he’s connected on 51-of-68 field goals (75%).

With Will Spiers moving on, Clemson will now have one of its returning soeficalists in the fold for next season.

