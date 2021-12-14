Swinney updates status of Clemson's injured wideouts

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney on Tuesday updated the status of three of Clemson’s injured receivers as the Tigers start preparations for their Cheez-It Bowl matchup against Iowa State later this month.

Justyn Ross won’t play in the bowl game, but Swinney said he’s hopeful that Joseph Ngata can make enough progress to give it a go by the time the game rolls around Dec. 29. Meanwhile, E.J. Williams is back practicing, Swinney said.

Ross had surgery late last month to repair a stress fracture in his foot that cost him the last two games of the regular season. At the time, Swinney kept the door open on the possibility of Ross playing in the bowl game, but Clemson’s leading receiver instead will start preparing for the NFL Draft.

Ngata has been dealing with a foot injury of his own that kept him out the last three games of the regular season but has made enough progress that Swinney thinks he’s got a chance to play one last time this season.

“I would say there’s a chance,” Swinney said. “He’s working hard.”

Williams missed the regular-season finale against South Carolina with a leg injury. Swinney also mentioned freshman receiver Troy Stellato (heel) is going through practice in a green jersey.

Christmas is right around the corner. Once again Clemson Variety & Frame is ready to make it a special holiday for your favorite Tiger.

Order today to make sure your gift arrives in time for Christmas.