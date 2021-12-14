Where is Booth projected in Todd McShay's first mock draft?

This week, ESPN college football and NFL Draft analyst Todd McShay released his first mock draft for the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft in April (subscription required).

McShay’s initial mock draft has Clemson junior cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. being selected by the Tennessee Titans with the No. 26 overall pick.

“Tennessee took Caleb Farley and Kristian Fulton with early picks in the past two years, but cornerback remains a bit of a weakness,” McShay wrote. “The Titans have allowed 30 passing plays of 25-plus yards, tied for the sixth most in the NFL. Booth’s tape has impressed me, from his ability to run in phase with receivers to his excellent ball skills (three interceptions this year).”

Booth has also recorded 37 total tackles, including three tackles for loss, in 10 games this season (10 starts).

The Dacula, Ga., native was a first-team All-ACC selection, as he and Mario Goodrich swept first-team honors at cornerback.

Booth entered 2021 credited with 36 tackles (2.5 for loss) five pass breakups, two interceptions, a sack and a fumble recovery (which he returned 21 yards for a touchdown) in 400 defensive snaps over 24 games (four starts).

Christmas is right around the corner. Once again Clemson Variety & Frame is ready to make it a special holiday for your favorite Tiger.

Order today to make sure your gift arrives in time for Christmas.