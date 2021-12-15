Another Former Tiger joining Clemson Staff

Another former Clemson football standout is set to join Dabo Swinney’s staff.

Swinney announced Wednesday during Clemson Football’s National Signing Day Show that former Tiger offensive lineman Brandon Thomas will join the staff as a graduate assistant and will work with the offensive line.

Thomas, who has been coaching at nearby Daniel High School, was drafted by the San Francisco 49ers in the third round (100th overall) of the 2014 NFL Draft following his career at Clemson from 2009-13.

A two-time All-ACC selection (media, coaches) and two-time ACC Academic Honor Roll member, Thomas saw a lot of action at both guard and tackle during his career, but became the starting left tackle in 2012. He had 98 knockdowns in 2,765 snaps over 49 games (36 starts) in his career with the Tigers.

