Swinney puts two more preferred walk-ons on scholarship

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney announced Wednesday during his National Signing Day press conference that a pair of preferred walk-ons will be placed on scholarship.

Swinney told reporters that redshirt freshman quarterback Hunter Helms and true freshman quarterback Billy Wiles will both be going on scholarship.

With five-star Cade Klubnik officially in the fold now after signing with the Tigers on Wednesday, that gives Clemson four scholarship quarterbacks for next season at this point, with Klubnik, Helms, Wiles and rising junior D.J. Uiagalelei.

Helms, a product of Gray Collegiate Academy in West Columbia, S.C., elected to walk-on at Clemson despite holding scholarship offers from South Florida, Troy, Holy Cross and others. He impressed with a two-touchdown performance at Georgia Tech as a true freshman in 2020, and has completed 14-of-25 passes for 135 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions in five career games between this season and last.

Wiles, who joined Clemson as a walk-on in 2021, led Stone Bridge High School (Ashburn, Va.) to a state title in the spring of 2021 before enrolling at Clemson.

Wiles made his Clemson debut vs. UConn on Nov. 13, completing 2-of-4 passes for 31 yards, including a 25-yard touchdown pass to Jake Briningstool. He became the second Clemson walk-on quarterback in as many years to throw a touchdown pass, joining Helms at Georgia Tech in 2020.

