Clemson OT among college football's best this season

There aren’t many offensive tackles in college football better than Clemson’s Jordan McFadden.

According to Pro Football Focus, McFadden is the third-highest-graded offensive tackle this season with a grade of 89.0, behind only NC State’s Ikem Ekwonu (91.6) and Kentucky’s Darian Kinnard (92.2).

A returning starter at tackle who entered 2021 having played 1,099 career snaps over 29 career games (12 starts), McFadden was a second-team All-ACC selection in 2021, when he started all 12 games during the regular season and logged 798 snaps.

McFadden played 65 snaps and earned offensive player of the game honors at No. 23 Pitt on Oct. 23 and earned ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week after playing 74 snaps vs. No. 13 Wake Forest on Nov. 20, when Clemson produced season highs in total yards (543) and rushing yards (333) while allowing zero sacks.

The Spartanburg, S.C., native and Dorman High School product repeated as ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week and shared team offensive player of the game honors after playing 61 snaps at South Carolina on Nov. 27 and helping Clemson once again exceeding 250 rushing yards and allow zero sacks.

McFadden plans to return to Clemson for the 2022 season.

The three BEST OTs this year 💥 pic.twitter.com/GmSbbmMhvk — PFF College Football (@PFF_College) December 16, 2021

