Clemson safety headed to Las Vegas

A Clemson defensive back is headed to Las Vegas.

The East-West Shrine Bowl announced via social media Thursday that Clemson super senior safety Nolan Turner has accepted his invitation to the 2022 East-West Shrine Bowl, which will be played on Feb. 3, 2022, at the home of the Las Vegas Raiders as part of NFL Pro Bowl week.

Televised nationally during primetime on NFL Network, the East-West Shrine Bowl will kick off from Allegiant Stadium, one of the nation’s premier professional stadiums. The Thursday evening event will bring approximately 125 of the nation’s top college seniors to be coached by NFL staffs for a week of preparation in front of hundreds of NFL scouts, professional agents and media, all leading up to the 2022 NFL Draft, which will also be held in Las Vegas.

This season, Turner has tallied 69 total tackles, including two for loss and two sacks, with two pass breakups, a quarterback pressure, an interception, and a forced fumble.

The Vestavia Hills, Ala., native entered his bonus year of eligibility in 2021 credited with 190 tackles (11.5 for loss), 17 passes broken up, six interceptions returned 76 yards, a sack and a forced fumble in 1,537 snaps over 55 career games (15 starts).

It's Go Time!😎 The #ShrineBowl is excited to announce that @ClemsonFB S Nolan Turner has accepted his invite to the 2022 East-West Shrine Bowl! @nolanturner02, we'll see you in Vegas! @ShrinersHosp | #ShrineBowlRoadToVegas🚘 pic.twitter.com/xHg030k27X — East-West Shrine Bowl (@ShrineBowl) December 16, 2021

