Clemson standout touts academic success on Twitter

Clemson’s ‘Do it all’ defender Trenton Simpson took to social media to show off his hard work in the classroom.

Simpson posted a picture of his certificate, which showed that he made the ACC Academic Honor Roll for his outstanding academic achievement during the 2020-21 school year.

As he starts to make his mark for the Tigers on the field, he’s already a fine example off of it. Clemson coach Dabo Swinney has always prioritized education for his student-athletes and Simpson is just the latest example.

Congratulations are certainly in order for Trenton.

Simpson recorded 59 total tackles, 6.5 sacks and two passes defended across his sophomore campaign.

Taking Care Of Business On & Off The Field!🤝📚 pic.twitter.com/zZhMH8ePqs — Trenton Simpson (@TrentonSimpson_) December 16, 2021