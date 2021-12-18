Clemson Friday Practice Photo Gallery

Clemson hit the practice fields Friday afternoon as they continue to prepare for the Cheez-It Bowl. We got our first chance to see some of the coaches in their new roles.
Check out some pictures of the Tigers’ Friday practice in this Photo Gallery.
Clemson hit the practice fields Friday afternoon as they continue to prepare for the Cheez-It Bowl. We got our first chance to see some of the coaches in their new roles.
Check out some pictures of the Tigers’ Friday practice in this Photo Gallery.
The Clemson Insider recently learned that Tyler Grisham made his way to the alma mater of two current Clemson players. Grisham visited Vestavia Hills (Ala.) High School and met with the program’s head (…)
Clemson still has a bowl game left to play this season, but it’s never too early to look ahead. With the regular season in the books, TCI is taking some time to analyze how the Tigers performed at each (…)
On Thanksgiving Day, Clemson landed a commitment from a player that the Tigers are thankful to have. Dabo Swinney is stoked about Wade Woodaz, a linebacker from Tampa’s Jesuit High that signed with (…)
Congrats to this former Clemson standout. Dalton Freeman announced via Twitter on Friday that he and his wife, Sarah, have welcomed a new Tiger to their family — Luke Andrew Freeman, who was born on (…)
Meeting with the media on Thursday in the wake of Urban Meyer getting fired, Jacksonville Jaguars interim head coach Darrell Bevell fielded a question about the franchise’s rookie quarterback, former Clemson (…)
Clemson’s ‘Do it all’ defender Trenton Simpson took to social media to show off his hard work in the classroom. Simpson posted a picture of his certificate, which showed that he made the ACC Academic Honor Roll (…)
Clemson’s basketball game against South Carolina is still on for Saturday. It will just be played at a different time than originally scheduled. Tipoff has been moved up to 6 p.m. at Littlejohn Coliseum. (…)
Although Clemson’s streak of six straight ACC Championships and six consecutive College Football Playoff appearances came to an end this season, a national college football analyst isn’t writing off Dabo (…)
Another Clemson standout is headed to the East-West Shrine Bowl. The East-West Shrine Bowl announced via social media Thursday that Clemson fifth-year senior linebacker Baylon Spector has accepted an invitation (…)
A former Clemson linebacker revealed his transfer destination via social media on Friday. Kane Patterson, who entered the transfer portal in November, announced that he will be taking his talents to (…)