Former Clemson QB balls out in bowl loss

Former Clemson QB and transfer journeyman Chase Brice played his final game of the season today, leading his Appalachian State Mountaineers against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers in the Boca Raton Bowl.

Despite a great game from Brice, who finished with 317 yards through the air and 3 TDs, his team ended up getting blown out 59-38. Brice went down early in the 4th quarter with an injury and did not return.

With his 300-yard performance, Brice broke the record for most passing yards in a season for an App State QB.

Most Clemson fans remember Brice for his massive 4th quarter comeback win over Syracuse in 2018, filling in for an injured Trevor Lawrence — including a clutch 4th-and-6 conversion that kept the game-wining drive alive. It was a win that was crucial for a Tiger team that ended up winning the national title.

Brice plans to return to App State for the 2022 season.

Chase Brice has eclipsed 300 passing yards today and set a program record for single-season passing yards. The old record of 3,291 was set by Armanti Edwards in 2009. pic.twitter.com/2SkucrpqZT — App State Football (@AppState_FB) December 18, 2021