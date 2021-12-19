Former Clemson DL catches TD pass in Sunday NFL game

A former Clemson star defensive lineman was on the receiving end of a touchdown in one of Sunday’s NFL games.

Christian Wilkins caught a 1-yard touchdown pass from Tua Tagovailoa to give the Miami Dolphins a 24-17 lead early in the fourth quarter of their game against the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Check out Wilkins’ TD reception below:

