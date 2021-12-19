Former Clemson DL catches TD pass in Sunday NFL game

A former Clemson star defensive lineman was on the receiving end of a touchdown in one of Sunday’s NFL games.
Christian Wilkins caught a 1-yard touchdown pass from Tua Tagovailoa to give the Miami Dolphins a 24-17 lead early in the fourth quarter of their game against the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Check out Wilkins’ TD reception below:
OH. MY. @cwilkins42! 😱
📺: Watch #NYJvsMIA on @NFLonCBS pic.twitter.com/LywgZkCP5I
— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) December 19, 2021
THICC SIX
📺: #NYJvsMIA on CBS | @cwilkins42 pic.twitter.com/16FDzS38nD
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 19, 2021
This celly by Christian Wilkins 😂
(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/0eSjcvsf3g
— ESPN (@espn) December 19, 2021
