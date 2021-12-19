Future Tiger hopes to be half as good as Clemson legend

Clemson signed a hard-hitting safety with elite ball skills as a part of its 2022 recruiting class.

Oscar Smith (Chesapeake, Va.) four-star Sherrod Covil, Jr. inked with Dabo Swinney’s program on Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period for class of 2022 football recruits.

Fair or not, some Tigers fans have already started to draw comparisons to a former Clemson legend in Brian Dawkins.

Covil understands the weight of those comparisons, claiming that if he could be half the safety that Dawkins was, he would be good with that. Dawkins, of course, is one of the best safeties of his generation and is in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Nobody is anointing Covil just yet, but there’s no denying his potential.

“This is what a safety should look like when you watch this guy play when you watch him run and you watch him tackle,” Swinney said during his National Signing Day press conference.

